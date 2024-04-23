North Carolina's second Republican primary is May 14. Here's what you need to know.

The second primary will be held on Tuesday, May 14. The winners will be the Republican nominees on the November 5 general election ballot.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's second Republican primary election is coming up next month.

Under state law, a second-place candidate in a primary may request a second primary if no candidate received more than 30 percent of the votes cast.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls:

Voter Eligibility

All voters who live in a district where a second primary is happening, and are registered as a Republican, are eligible to vote in the second primary.

Unaffiliated voters who also live in that district are eligible to vote. This is only true as long as either they did not vote in the first primary or voted on the Republican ballot in the first primary. For example, if you voted a Democrat or Libertarian ballot in the first primary, you are not eligible to vote in a second primary for the Republican Party candidates.

If you become eligible to vote between the first and second primary, you may register and vote on the day of the second primary on May 14.

Not sure you are registered to vote? Use the voter search tool. You can also find your polling place there.

What You Need

In-person voters must show an acceptable photo ID when they check in at their voter site during early voting or on Election Day. The address on the photo ID does not have to match the voter registration records.

If the voter does not show an acceptable ID, they may vote in one of the two ways:

Complete an ID exception form and then vote with a provisional ballot

Vote with a provisional ballot and then return it to their respective county board of elections office with a photo ID by the day before county canvass

Those who vote by mail must include a photocopy of an acceptable ID when returning their ballot. They may also complete an ID Exception Form.

Early Voting

In-person early voting for the second primary starts Thursday, April 25, and ends on Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m.

Same-day registration is not available during early voting for the second primary.

You can check out where early voting sites are located here.

Vote By Mail

County boards of elections began mailing absentee ballots to voters who submitted an absentee ballot request form at the end of March.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m.

Voter registration and absentee voting deadlines are different for military and overseas citizen voters. You can click here for more information.

Who's on the ballot?

A second primary is being held for the following contests (statewide and county level):

Republican nomination lieutenant governor: Hal Weatherman, Jim O'Neill

Republican nomination for state auditor: Jack Clark, Dave Boliek

Republican nomination for US House District 13: Kelly Daughtry, Brad Knott

Republican nomination for South Point Township District on Gaston County Board of Commissioners: Jim Bailey, Ronnie Worley

In Orange County, a runoff is also happening for a third seat on the Orange County School Board of Education. You can vote for either Jennifer Moore or Bonnie Hauser.

"We encourage all eligible voters to participate in the second primaries, which will help determine who will be the Republican nominees for several contests on the November 5 general election ballot," Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a press release.

For more information on voting, you can click here.