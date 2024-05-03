Driver ran off after causing Johnston County school bus crash that injured students, troopers say

A school bus crashed Friday afternoon in Johnston County near the intersection of Crocker Lane and Webb Mill Road.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver blamed for causing a school bus crash that injured students ran away from the crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. in Johnston County near the intersection of Crocker Lane and Webb Mill Road. That's about five miles south of Smithfield.

Pictures from the scene show a white car flipped onto its side and pushed off the side of the road. The school bus remained upright but was parked in the grass off the shoulder of the road.

Troopers said the driver of the white car was speeding after having an argument at his ex-girlfriend's house in the area. The car hit the bus at a high rate of speed and flipped on its side. The driver then ran off and has not yet been captured.

The bus sustained significant damage to its front end and wound up in someone's front yard.

Troopers said 10 students were returned to school for their parents to pick them up.

ABC11 crews on the scene saw multiple students from the bus being treated by EMS. The severity of the injuries and exactly how many students were involved remains unclear.