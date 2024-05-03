Fuquay-Varina police officer finishes Door Dash delivery when driver gets arrested

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fuquay-Varina police officer is being praised for making a Door Dash delivery while on the clock.

The police department shared a security camera picture of Officer Starling bringing the food to the front door of a home. The owner of the home shared the image with the police department to share the good deed.

Apparently, the initial Door Dash driver actually got arrested and so Officer Starling stepped in to finish the delivery.

The police department said that's all in a day's work for officers in Fuquay-Varina.