Primary Election Day: Everything you need to know before casting your vote in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Election Day for the North Carolina primary is Tuesday, and here is everything you need to know before you head out to the polls.

If you are unsure if you're registered to vote you can find out by entering your information here.

What You Need

Voters are required to present photo identification to cast their ballot.

If a voter does not have an ID, they will be asked to fill out a provisional ballot stating why they were unable to produce photo identification.

A list of appropriate identification can be found here.

As an alternative, if a voter does not have a valid ID when they cast their ballot, they can still vote, but they must bring their valid photo ID to their respective county board of elections.

Can I Register on Election Day?

Most would-be voters are not eligible to register and vote on Tuesday. Click here for more information about registering day-of.

When and Where to Vote

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

State law allows anyone in line at 7:30 p.m. to still cast their vote.

The busiest times are typically the mornings and just before the polls closed. Voters can avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.

Voters can find their respective polling places here.

Voter Assistance

Anyone who qualifies for assistance may ask for help at their polling place. Curbside voting is available for eligible individuals.

After Voting

A voter can see if their ballot was counted by using the Voter Search. The ballot status will show up in the "Voter History" section.

For more information, click here.

You can also click here to see the names of the candidates.