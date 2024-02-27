State BOE warns some election results may be delayed on Election Night, citing new laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Board of Elections warned Tuesday that as a result of recent changes in state law, in-person early voting results will be reported later than usual on election night for the 2024 primary.

That, in turn, could cause Election Day results to be reported later as well.

The BOE said that previously, county boards of elections could tabulate early voting results before the close of polls, and then report those results almost immediately at 7:30 p.m. on election night after polls close.

Those who watch election results in North Carolina have come to expect a large chunk of results very soon after polls close. That will not happen this year. - Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections

But under changes made in Session Law 2023-140 (Section 29), county boards must wait until 7:30 p.m. to "close the polls" on early voting tabulators and begin counting and reporting results of ballots cast during the early voting period.

That will take between 30 and 60 minutes -- and maybe longer in some counties. Only then can unofficial early voting results be posted publicly on the State BOE's Results Dashboard.

This is all guesswork because the March 5 primary will be the first election held under the new law.

"Those who watch election results in North Carolina have come to expect a large chunk of results very soon after polls close," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. "That will not happen this year, although the State Board and county boards of elections remain committed to providing unofficial results as quickly as possible. We ask for patience from voters and candidates as election officials comply with changes to election laws that affect election night processes."

Another law change requires absentee ballots to be returned to the voter's county board of elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Previously, a ballot that was put in the mail by Election Day and properly postmarked could be counted if it arrived by the third day after Election Day. That grace period no longer exists.

If you are voting absentee, you should place your ballot in the mail with sufficient time for it to arrive at the county board of elections by Election Day.

After Election Day

Once the polls close, a lot of work begins. Starting with required vote-counting and auditing processes after every election, called "canvass." Canvass ensures votes have been counted correctly and required audits have been completed, culminating in the certification of results during meetings of every county board of elections.

By law, these canvass meetings will be held by each county board of elections at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15. The State Board will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, to finalize primary results.

Election Results Reporting, Generally

Ballots that will be counted and reported publicly by the end of election night include:

All votes cast by voters during the in-person early voting period, excluding provisional ballots, which must be researched by county boards of elections after the election to determine voter eligibility.

All absentee-by-mail ballots received by the county boards of elections before Election Day.

All Election Day votes, excluding provisional ballots, which must be researched.

Ballots that will not be counted and added to unofficial results on election night, but instead will be considered during the canvass period, include:

By-mail absentee ballots that are received by county boards of elections on Election Day.

Overseas and military absentee ballots that arrive by mail to the county board of elections by 5 p.m. March 14.

All provisional ballots, which must be researched after the election to determine voter eligibility. Find out more here.

County boards of elections will add any eligible ballots from these categories to the results during the post-election canvass period.

For more details on election night reporting in North Carolina, click here.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.