Early voters make their voices heard ahead of Super Tuesday in North Carolina

Primary election 2024 is heating up in NC, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Kamala Harris are all slated to visit the Tar Heel state ahead of Super Tuesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's 2024 primary election is approaching with top candidates, such as Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Kamala Harris all slated to visit this week.

As of Sunday, February 25, more than 25,000 people voted early in Wake County, with women and Democrats making up most of the turnout, according to Wake County's unofficial early voting daily turnout.

"Saturday is the last day to participate in in-person early voting," Wake County Board of Elections director Olivia McCall said. "We're hoping that it picks up and people get involved."

More than 820,000 voters have registered as of January 2024, according to the Wake County Board of Elections.

McCall said this is the first time the new ID requirement is in effect, so voters should make sure their information is up to date.

There's a whole lot for voters in North Carolina to vote for on March 5, especially with the Republican party and the Democratic party both holding primaries that day, according to political analyst David McLennan.

"For the governor and for the president, both parties have a front runner and a pretty clear frontrunner for President," McLennan said. "Donald Trump is well out in front of Nikki Haley and for governor, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson seems to be the front runner in that race. On the Democratic side, Joe Biden looks like he has a pretty easy time in North Carolina, and then Josh Stein is leading his challengers quite handily."

McLennan said there are also more competitive races in addition to the race for Governor, other Council of State offices, House of Representatives, Congress, and legislative seats.

"Lieutenant Governor is a very competitive race," McLennan said. "We have 14 candidates on the Republican side. We see some congressional races like the one just outside of Raleigh ... another 13 candidates. So, we have a lot of people running for open seats."

Many issues are at the forefront of candidates' minds, including immigration, crime and abortion.

Eloise Best, who cast her ballot on Monday, said abortion is one of the main issues she cares about.

"I think women should have the right to make their own choice and not have the government decide for them," Best said.

More than 106,000 people turned out in the 2022 primary on Election Day. McCall said they hope that number picks up and more people get involved.

"Vote early, avoid the lines," McCall said.