Former President Donald Trump to hold 'Get Out the Vote Rally' in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President Donald Trump announced he will be coming to North Carolina for a "Get Out the Vote Rally".

Trump is set to deliver remarks at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and Trump will speak at 2 p.m.

North Carolina's one-stop early voting period for the March 2024 primary election runs through Saturday, March 2.

