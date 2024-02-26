VP Kamala Harris will visit Durham to talk building strong economy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Durham on Friday to discuss building a strong economy.

This is her 10th trip to North Carolina since being sworn in.

According to White House officials, Harris will talk about the Biden-Harris Administration's work in entrepreneurship and increasing access to capital across the country, specifically in underserved communities.

Harris will be joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

This is Harris' second trip to the state this year.

In January, she visited a middle school in Charlotte. There, she announced an additional $285 million in federal funding from the Safer Communities Act--$12 million of which will go to North Carolina to hire more mental health counselors.

The visit is a part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America tour.