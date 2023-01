Vice President Harris to visit Durham this week, talk small business

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Durham on Thursday to highlight the Biden Administration's investments in small businesses.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Durham on Thursday to highlight the Biden Administration's investments in small businesses.

At this point, the White House hasn't said exactly where she will be in Durham.

This will be her third visit to Durham in the past year.

She's expected to be joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and Durham elected officials.

