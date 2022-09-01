VP Harris visiting Durham to tout Inflation Reduction Act

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will attend two events in the Triangle today.

First she will make an appearance at the Durham Center for Senior Life then later she will headline a private event.

Harris is scheduled to highlight the administration's commitment to lowering costs through the Inflation Reduction Act.

She will also talk about lower health care costs for seniors.

Then later VP Harris will attend a ticketed event hosted by the Democratic Party.

The NC Republican Party released a statement on her visit saying in part, "Instead of stumping for inflation creation bills at high-dollar fundraisers ... she should be doing something to stem the free flow of criminals and drugs into our communities."

This is the second time this year Harris has visited Bull City. She was here in March to talk about creating good paying jobs.