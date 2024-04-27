Hillsborough's Dickerson Chapel AME Church part of efforts to preserve history

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Efforts continue in Hillsborough to preserve a historic church.

Dickerson Chapel AME Church was originally constructed in 1790 as a courthouse for Orange County where enslaved Africans were sold.

The building later served many purposes including being the site of abolitionist meetings, and eventually became Dickerson Chapel in 1866.

"The original timber frame- portions are still visible in the basement. And later in the church's history donations allowed the installation of stained glass windows. Some of which bear the names of founding families of the church," Kaitlin McKeown with News and Observer said.

WATCH: ABC11 speaks with News and Observer on Hillsborough church preservation

Shaw University is helping to document the church's history and preservation.

