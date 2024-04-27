NC State approves contract extension for football coach Dave Doeren

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a big new contract extension for the face of Wolfpack football.

Our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer reported Friday that NC State head football coach Dave Doeren is signing a contract extension that will keep him in Raleigh through 2029.

NC State's Board of Trustees signed off on the new contract.

According to a copy of the contract obtained by the N &O, the deal includes a base salary of $2,625,366. He received a $375,000 raise on Feb. 1 and will receive $125,000 raises every Jan. 1 throughout the contract.

The board also approved new potential bonuses for the football coach accounting for the college football playoff expansion. There are also new bonus structures for assistant coaches.