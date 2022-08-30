VP Kamala Harris coming to Durham for ticket only fundraiser this week

Vice President Kamala Harris came to Durham on Wednesday to visit an apprentice training program for union electrical workers in a decidedly non-union state..

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Durham later this week, according to an announcement from the Democratic Party.

The event is labeled "An Evening with Vice President Kamala Harris" and is ticket only attendance. It's scheduled to happen Thursday, September 1.

Tickets range from $10,000 to $50,000.

This will be Vice President Harris' third time in Durham this year. She was in the Bull City in March for a talk about creating good-paying jobs.

She was also in Charlotte last month to discuss investments in affordable and high-speed internet.