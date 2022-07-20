Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled to visit North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Tar Heel state this week.
She will be in Charlotte on Thursday to discuss investments in affordable and high-speed internet.
Harris will also meet with state leaders to discuss abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.
The vice president visited Charlotte back in December to discuss the President's infrastructure plan. She visited Durham back in March to discuss labor and jobs at Durham Technical Community College.
