Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled to visit North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Tar Heel state this week.She will be in Charlotte on Thursday to discuss investments in affordable and high-speed internet.Harris will also meet with state leaders to discuss abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. The vice president visited Charlotte back in December to discuss the President's infrastructure plan. She visited Durham back in March to discuss labor and jobs at Durham Technical Community College.