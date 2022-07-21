President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, experiencing 'very mild symptoms': White House

Biden, 79, has "very mild symptoms" and is taking Paxlovid, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Biden went to bed Wednesday night feeling fine but didn't sleep well and subsequently tested positive this morning.
"He's tired, has a runny nose and a dry cough," Jha said.
Jean-Pierre said an update will be provided every day as Biden "continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation" at the White House.
Close contacts, "including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday's travel," will be informed on Thursday, Jean-Pierre said.
Biden traveled to Somerset, Massachusetts, on Wednesday where he announced executive actions to address climate change. The president greeted Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the White House on Tuesday.
"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," Jean-Pierre said.
The president will work in isolation until he tests negative, she said.
Biden was last tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, when he tested negative, she added.
Biden is fully vaccinated and received two boosters; his second booster shot was March 30.
ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton said the biggest factor in treatment will be his age.
"That is why," she said, it's "no surprise that he's being treated with the antiviral pill Paxlovid. It's been shown in clinical trials to be 89% effective in reducing the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, meaning hospitalization or death."
Ashton stressed, "He is going to be closely monitored at the White House by the personal physician of the president, and if anything looks like it is going in the wrong direction, I absolutely expect that he would be hospitalized, if nothing else than for more close observation. But remember, the White House is not like your home or my home -- they can do a lot of medical monitoring and observation and testing right there."
Former President Donald Trump was briefly hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in October 2020 after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior adviser to the president on the pandemic, tested positive last month.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.