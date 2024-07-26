Why Gov. Cooper remains viable VP choice despite polls showing him less favorable

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Recent polls show Governor Cooper as a less favorable VP pick among other contenders on the list. However, other key factors still make him a viable choice:

Harris needs to win North Carolina in her race to the White House. Cooper has won three statewide races, two of which were with Donald Trump on the ticket with his appeal to moderate voters.

The two also have had a working relationship since their time as state attorneys general. Cooper appeared beside Harris during her recent visits to the Tar Heel state.

Regarding average favorability, recent polls showed:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 31%

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at 24%

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly at 22%

Cooper at 11%

Gov. Roy Cooper said he trusts Kamala Harris to make the right choice for a running mate.

He attended an event Thursday in support of Vice President Harris as she works toward gaining the nomination. Cooper would not comment directly on the VP stakes but said he trusted Harris to make the right choice.

"There are a lot of people that she can choose, she's going to make the right choice," he said. "I just want her to choose the person who is going to give her the best chance to win."

Cooper said he would let the process play out. His goal now is to support VP Harris.

