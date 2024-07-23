Would Governor Cooper serve on Democratic ticket with Harris? We asked him

Governor Cooper would not comment on whether he would serve on the democratic ticket with Harris, however, he did confirm they had conversations about potentially being on the ticket.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Uncertainty remains around whether Governor Roy Cooper could become Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. A few hours after Biden announced he was ending his bid to seek reelection and endorsed Harris on Sunday, Gov. Cooper threw his support behind Harris.

ABC11 Eyewitness News traveled to Cooper's first public appearance since President Biden dropped out of the race. Cooper had previously been floated as a possible candidate to run for president in 2028.

Akilah Davis: Would you serve on the Democratic ticket if asked?

Cooper: I'll talk to you guys inside about that.

Governor Cooper held a roundtable discussion on state efforts to relieve medical debt at Trinity Moravian Church. Impactful stories were shared on the topic, but the elephant in the room remained as he opened the floor to a media blitz of questions about being the VP pick.

"I'm not going to talk about that. I'm going to respect her process," said Cooper.

While the governor would not comment on whether he would serve on the democratic ticket with Harris, he did share what conversations he had had around potentially being on the ticket.

"So I've communicated with the vice president. We talked about winning this race. I told her I supported her 100 percent and that was it," he said.

Cooper said President Biden stepping down wasn't a shock and that Biden called him the afternoon of the announcement. While no official decisions have been finalized, Vice President Harris is already securing many national political leaders' endorsements and enough promises from delegates to potentially clinch the Democratic nomination. All eyes are now on who she will pick. She's already tapped former Attorney General Eric Holder to lead the vetting process for her running mate.

Cooper wouldn't answer if he's been asked to turn over his financial records, but he did say he believes in her.

"She has to win. She has to stop Trump. I want her to get the best person she can get as vice president," he said.

As former President Donald Trump prepares to campaign in Charlotte Wednesday, Governor Cooper said he believes not only democrats, but conservatives and unaffiliated voters don't want to see him elected as president again.

