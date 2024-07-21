NC Governor Cooper, other lawmakers reacts President Biden's decision to end 2024 campaign

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is ending his 2024 presidential campaign. This comes after an admittedly disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump on June 27 and as key Democrats and big-name funders called on him to pass the torch.

Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will "stand down."

"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris when he announced his decision.

North Carolina Governor Cooper posted a statement to social media following the news calling Biden among the "nation's finest Presidents."

"President Biden has cemented his place among our nation's finest Presidents. When our democracy faced danger, President Biden stood strong as the rarest type of leader who could help us forge ahead with a vision to repair our country's soul.

He was able to pass transformative legislation that will benefit our economy, our families, and our country for generations to come. Just as impactful as the laws he passed, though, is his ability to listen to everyday people, relate to their struggles, and give them hope. I'm deeply grateful to call President Joe Biden my friend, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his service to our great nation."

Cooper's statement comes as Democrats look to him as a potential candidate for 2028.

North Carolina Rep. Wiley Nickel shared on social media he believes President Biden "has done exactly what's needed to protect" the democracy.

"President Biden saved our democracy in 2020 with the defeat of Donald Trump, and in this moment has done exactly what's needed to protect it again.

Joe Biden's courage and willingness to do what's right for our country - despite the personal cost - will go down in history."

Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat from Charlotte, shared her support of Biden's decision saying his administration "has been one of the most successful, most accomplished presidential administrations."

"The Biden-Harris Administration has been one of the most successful, most accomplished presidential administrations and President Biden has served our citizens well.

I am thankful for his leadership and support his final decision. It is imperative that we keep this good governance going."

Former Congressman G.K. Butterfield said the President's decision was "magnanimous" as Biden also announced his endorsement of Vice President Harris for president.

"Joe Biden's legacy is unparalleled. As Senator, Joe Biden was an immovable force for civil rights and voting rights and protecting the rule of law.

As President, Joe Biden used his institutional knowledge and congressional relationships to pass legislation that empowered North Carolina families.

Today, we honor the contributions of the 46th President of the United States. Passing the torch to a new generation of leaders is a magnanimous decision appreciated by the American people."

Senator Tedd Budd released a statement to X:

"The Democrat Party tried and failed to cover up President Biden's cognitive decline. But they cannot cover up the record high inflation, open borders, and international chaos created by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. No matter the candidate, the American people must reject the radical progressive worldview that is now systemic in the Democrat Party."

Kathy Manning wrote of the changes the president has made throughout his presidency and he support of his decision.

"Under President Biden, Democrats passed historic legislation to rescue the economy, rebuild our aging infrastructure, revitalize domestic manufacturing, lower health care costs, combat climate change, expand our alliances around the globe, and more.

President Biden is a true patriot who has made a difficult decision for the good of the country. His legacy is secure, and we Democrats must keep fighting to protect al the progress we've made."

Josh Stein released a statement Sunday afternoon following the announcement.

"President Biden has put the American people first throughout his historic career - as senator, vice president, and president.

His vast record of accomplishments include the Violence Against Women Act, historic expansion of healthcare access, record-breaking job growth across the country and in North Carolina, bipartisan infrastructure investments that will strengthen our economy for years to come, and the most consequential clean energy legislation in history.

President Biden is a true patriot. His decision today exemplifies his commitment to always putting the country before himself. I thank him for his remarkable service to our nation."

Congresswoman Ross released a statement showing her support of Biden's decision and called for Democrats to unite behind VP Harris in the race against Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden is the most consequential president of the past 50 years. He brought our country back from a devastating pandemic, lifted our economy from the depths of a crushing recession, and ushered in a new era of progress that will benefit the American people for generations to come. From the American Rescue Plan to the Inflation Reduction Act to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, President Biden accomplished what many thought was impossible and made crucial investments in our future. During a time of division, he brought leaders together across stark partisan and ideological lines to get big things done for the future of America.

Above all, President Biden is a dedicated, selfless public servant who has always put the needs of the American people first. Today, he continued to do just that and solidified his legacy of leadership and service.

The path forward is clear- we must unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump. Together, we can win in November and build on the historic progress forged by President Biden."

Calls to resign

Some lawmakers are calling for President Biden to resign following Sunday's announcement, questioning the president's ability to continue in office.

Senator Thom Tillis wrote on social media:

"If President Biden can't handle the rigors of a campaign, then he can't handle the rigors of the hardest job in the world for another six months. And America can't handle the disastrous Biden-Harris agenda for another four years."

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson wrote on social media calling Biden's decision a "political scandal."

"This is a scandal of historic proportions - President Biden is incapacitated, Democrats knew, and they lied to the American people to cover it up.

If Biden is mentally unfit to campaign, he is mentally unfit to have the nuclear codes.

Will Democrats now say he should resign?"