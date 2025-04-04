Rocky Mount mother, father charged with murder in connection with death of 3-year-old daughter

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The parents of a 3-year-old girl in Rocky Mount are facing charges in connection with her death.

Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive 3-year-old girl who had arrived at UNC Nash Healthcare early Tuesday morning. After attempted life-saving measures, the girl was pronounced dead.

Authorities said an autopsy released on Thursday found that the incident was a result of a homicide.

Police said the mother, 32-year-old Ashley Cierra Barnes, and the father, 35-year-old Kendrick Akeel Revis, were both arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

They are being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Facility.

ALSO SEE: Former NC State football player Tyler Baker-Williams accused of injuring infant son appears in court

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood