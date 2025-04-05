17-year-old facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following police chase in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old attempted-murder suspect is facing multiple charges after Durham Police said he led officers on a chase.

Police said officers saw a Jeep that matched the description of a wanted suspect vehicle in the 900 block of Burch Avenue just before 6 p.m. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the person drove away, and a chase began with Durham police officers and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Durham County deputies later placed stop sticks on Stagville Road near Joe Ellis Road, and the driver was taken into custody.

Authorities said a gun was found in the vehicle.

The teen driver was charged with fleeing to elude, hit and run, driving while license revoked, and minor in possession of a firearm. He was also served warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with a case in Alamance County, police said.

