NC Republican lawmakers call on Biden to resign following his decision to end 2024 campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some North Carolina Republican lawmakers are calling on President Joe Biden to resign from office following his announcement to end his 2024 presidential campaign.

Democratic lawmakers across the state took to social media Sunday to support Biden and thank him for his work as president.

Republicans on the other hand took shots at Biden and the Democratic party, raising questions about Biden's ability to continue to carry out the duties of the presidency for the next six months.

Senator Thom Tillis wrote on social media:

"If President Biden can't handle the rigors of a campaign, then he can't handle the rigors of the hardest job in the world for another six months. And America can't handle the disastrous Biden-Harris agenda for another four years."

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson echoed those sentiments on X and accused Democrats of thwarting the will of primary voters.

"If Biden can't run, he can't serve. Democrats who like to talk about "protecting democracy" are throwing out the will of their voters because of bad polling."

Rep. Richard Hudson wrote on social media calling Biden's decision a "political scandal."

"This is a scandal of historic proportions - President Biden is incapacitated, Democrats knew, and they lied to the American people to cover it up. If Biden is mentally unfit to campaign, he is mentally unfit to have the nuclear codes. Will Democrats now say he should resign?"

Rep. Virginia Foxx also took to social media writing simply: "President Biden should resign immediately."

Not all Republicans took the opportunity to call for Biden to step down immediately.

Senator Tedd Budd released the following statement on X:

"The Democrat Party tried and failed to cover up President Biden's cognitive decline. But they cannot cover up the record high inflation, open borders, and international chaos created by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. No matter the candidate, the American people must reject the radical progressive worldview that is now systemic in the Democrat Party."

Rep. David Rouzer and Rep. Greg Murphy issued the following statements condemning the Democratic party but stopping short of calling for Biden's immediate resignation.