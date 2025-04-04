Hot stretch this weekend; heavy rain, thunderstorms Sunday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Make sure to get outside! This weekend, it'll be the hottest stretch of the year so far, followed by some heavy rain.

On Friday, high pressure offshore will keep the winds blowing from the southwest. While we'll start with some clouds, they'll clear out for a sunny afternoon. Temperatures are set to hit nearly 90 in the Triangle, breaking the old record of 88 from 1934 and running about 20 degrees above the usual for this time of year.

Pollen levels will also be quite high.

If it seems like pollen season has gotten longer, a "clear trend" shows it has, an expert says.

The warmth will stick around into Saturday.

Friday through Sunday, temperatures will feel more like mid-summer. The hottest time of the year in the ABC11 viewing area usually falls between July 2 and 29, with an average high of 91 degrees.

First Alert Day: Heavy rain and thunderstorms might pop up Sunday night into Monday as a slow-moving front moves through. Right now, it looks like the main threat will be overnight.

The good news: the rain will provide some pollen relief Monday, which will wet and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Looking Ahead

There will be much cooler weather into midweek, with highs into the upper 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s Tuesday night, supporting freeze potential north and frost potential in the Triangle.

