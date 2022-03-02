Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Durham, talk jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Durham on Wednesday.

She's scheduled to be in the Bull City for several hours--leaving Washington DC around 8:30 a.m. and wrapping up her time in Durham around 3 p.m.

Harris will tour Durham Technical Community College. Then, around 11 a.m., she and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will talk about the Biden-Harris Administration's plans to create higher paying jobs for Americans.

Last year, President Joe Biden tapped Harris and Walsh to lead a taskforce on labor. Earlier this year, the taskforce submitted a report listing 70 policy proposals. Those proposals, according to Walsh, would help strengthen worker's rights across the country.
