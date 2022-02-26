Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Durham, talk about creating good-paying jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Durham following President Joe Biden's first State of the Union.
Biden is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh are scheduled to arrive in Durham on Wednesday, March 2. The pair will talk about the administration's push to create good-paying, union jobs.
Last year, Biden tapped Harris and Walsh to lead a taskforce on labor. Earlier this year, the taskforce submitted a report listing 70 policy proposals. Those proposals, according to Walsh, would help strengthen worker's rights across the country.
