Retired RPD officer graduates from NC State, achieves lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Raleigh police officer Craig Barnett is getting ready to cross the stage for a second time with a degree in veterinary medicine.

Barnett, 52, spent over 25 years as a police officer with K9's and serving his community. As retirement loomed over him, Barnett knew he had some learning left in him.

He decided to follow his lifelong dream to become a veterinarian.

The saying goes you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Barnett said his age does make people take a second look.

While he doesn't see himself as old, he is learning new tricks with dogs and cats. Barnett is set to graduate with NC State's College of Veterinary Medicine 2024 class.

"As fun as school was it was kind of like a relief that I was making it-- that school is gonna be over," he said. "(I'm) excited to go back out in the workforce."

This is a second career for Barnett, but it has always been first in his heart.

At 21 years old, Barnett found interest in veterinary medicine and even earned a biology degree. But, ultimately, he decided to go in a different direction.

"Being a police officer (sounded) really neat," Barnett said. "So I came home and told my parents that change."

However, his passion for animals followed him into a 26-year-long career as an officer working with the K9 unit

" I had three canine partners that all lived with me," he said.

And life had its way of showing him, maybe career-wise, it was time to bark up another tree.

"And my daughter then started getting into vet school about the time that I was thinking about retirement, about four years out from retirement," Barnett said. "I had met a veterinarian while I was a canine officer and got to know them a little more."

After a few transcript transfers, and 4 years of classes and clinics later, he is now ready to step into his new purpose in life.

He said he uses similar skills in working with animals from police work.

"It's been like a fresh breath for me. I really enjoyed it. I'm proud of my first career," Barnett said. "But...I'm a lifelong learner, and so being able to jump from one profession and learn something totally different is really cool to me."