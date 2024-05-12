University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduation goes off without interruption

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inside a packed Kenan Stadium was a sea of Carolina blue.

The graduating class that went through COVID uncertainty, a tragic shooting, and now campus protests making it to this day.

"We made it work out and we're glad, we're glad we're graduating we're finally here and it's a big relief," said UNC senior Dev Patel.

Concerns over recent pro-Palestine protests spilled into the Old Well as demonstrators chanted behind people taking pictures and eventually got testy with police.

And inside Kenan Stadium, there was a warning before the start of the ceremony.

"Those who do not adhere to these rules will be asked to leave. Anyone who does not leave when asked or does not put down signs that block view will be removed and arrested," the announcement said.

No disruptions, but there were some boos for Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts who notably ordered the removal of an encampment a few weeks ago, accompanying police to raise the American flag back on campus after the Palestinian flag was put up.

"Carolina doesn't belong to you, it sure doesn't belong to me, it doesn't belong to any one group this university is something we share," Roberts told the crowd.

Nasa astronaut and Tar Heel grad Zena Cardman gave the commencement address at Saturday's ceremony.

In August, Cardman will join NASA's Space-X Crew-9 mission to head to the international space station.

But in the end, today was about the graduates who say the difficult climate we live in only motivates these Tar Heels to take on the world.

"You know the world is always going to have a lot going on in it but at the end of the day I'm grateful that this evening I can focus on graduating," said graduate Matthew Bunn.