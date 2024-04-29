UNC, Duke, NCSU students continue their peaceful campus pro-Palestinian protest in Chapel HIll

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Monday marks the fourth day of the pro-Palestinian protest at UNC Chapel Hill.

More people, including NC State University and Duke University students, have joined UNC to form the "Triangle Gaza Solidarity Encampment." They are calling on their schools to divest from any company connected to Israel.

"We as students pay tuition money towards our university," one UNC student participating in the demonstration said. "The investments that are going toward the occupation (are) our money too."

UNC student Rokaya Aqrabawi wrote a plaque on Monday that reads "I hurt for my brothers and sisters in Palestine. My heart is Palestinian."

"I want them to hear us. Even though we're in a different country, I want them to know that we are thinking about them as we're here in the encampment at Chapel Hill," Aqrabawi said.

The encampment continued on Monday despite the erected tents being in violation of the university's policies.

"I've never seen this crowd so packed," Jacob Ginn said. "We have hundreds now here, and people are in it for the long haul. We will stay until we have the demands met."

"The idea is just to show how many people in the Triangle care and unite," Duke student Zella Hanson said.

ABC11 reached out to UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday and have not heard back specifically about the tents. However, UNC-Chapel Hill said the commencement will proceed as planned and UNC Police will be in attendance for safety and security.

What started at Columbia has turned into a nationwide showdown between students and administrators over anti-war protests and the limits of free speech.

In the past 10 days, hundreds of students have been arrested, suspended, put on probation and, in rare cases, expelled from colleges including Yale University, the University of Southern California, Vanderbilt University and the University of Minnesota.

Columbia student Maryam Alwan figured the worst was over after New York City police in riot gear arrested her and other protesters on the school's campus, loaded them onto buses and held them in custody for hours.

But the next evening, the college junior received an email from the university. Alwan and other students were being suspended after their arrests at the " Gaza Solidarity Encampment," a tactic colleges across the country have deployed to calm growing campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war.

The students' plight has become a central part of protests, with students and many faculty demanding their amnesty. At issue is whether universities and law enforcement will clear the charges and withhold other consequences, or whether the suspensions and legal records will follow students into their adult lives.

Terms of the suspensions vary from campus to campus. At Columbia and its affiliated Barnard College for women, Alwan and dozens more were arrested April 18 and promptly barred from campus and classes, unable to attend in-person or virtually, and banned from dining halls.

Barnard also evicted those suspended from campus housing, according to interviews with students and reporting from the Columbia Spectator campus newspaper, which obtained internal campus documents.

Questions about their academic futures remain. Will they be allowed to take final exams? What about financial aid? Graduation? Columbia says outcomes will be decided at disciplinary hearings, but Alwan says she has not been given a date.

"This feels very dystopian," said Alwan, a comparative literature and society major.

College administrators have struggled to balance free speech and inclusivity.

Some demonstrations have included hate speech, antisemitic threats or support for Hamas, the group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7, sparking a war in Gaza that has left more than 34,000 dead. A UCLA official reported incidents of violence between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators Sunday.

May commencement ceremonies also add pressure to clear demonstrations.

University officials say arrests and suspensions are a last resort, and that they give ample warnings beforehand to clear protest areas.

Columbia's graduation is set to be hosted May 15, but the encampment remains in place as of Monday, the last day of classes.

