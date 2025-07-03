Triangle voices weigh in on Diddy verdict: 'Cautionary tale'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was the moment millions of Americans and people around the world were awaiting. On Wednesday morning, the verdict was in. Sean "Diddy" Combs faced the maximum punishment of life in prison for the most serious of charges; racketeering. A federal jury found the music mogul not guilty of that charge.

Combs could be seen in the court visibly reacting as the verdicts were read aloud. At various points, he clenched his fist, held his head down slightly, fell to his knees, and at one point mouthed, "I love you, mama ... it's gonna be OK."

In addition to racketeering charges, the jury also found Combs not guilty of the second most serious offense: Two separate counts of sex trafficking by fraud, force, or coercion involving former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and an unidentified Jane Doe. Each count carried a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

I've talked to a lot of listeners. ... And I think a lot of our listeners are not buying the RICO charges. - Karen Clark, Foxy 107/104 radio personality

"Generally, our listeners haven't really been buying it," said Radio One personality Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104. "I've talked to a lot of listeners. And a lot of listeners had difficulty differentiating between what is a relationship and what is sex trafficking. And I think a lot of our listeners are not buying the RICO charges."

However, the same jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution involving Ventura and Jane Doe.

"It's the difference between what you think is like morally wrong and what you actually feel or see is wrong in comparison to what's legally wrong and things that are illegal," said Raleigh lawyer Catherine Peebles, who owns The Law Offices of Catherine Peebles. "You have to prove it with the facts. You can't add any facts or anything like that, or draw any inference. But when it comes to something where it's morally wrong, everyone thinks, 'Oh, well, you're just wrong because that's not right in the moral handbook.'"

There's no question that Sean Combs, his brand is taking a significant hit. What he's revealed to us is someone who is really creepy and really strange and given to toxic behavior. And I don't think that's excusable. - Dr. Mark Anthony Neal, Duke professor

Defense attorneys were unsuccessful in their attempt to have Combs released from federal custody Wednesday after US Judge Arun Subramanian called out Combs' domestic violence as part of the justification for keeping him incarcerated.

"It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate ... that he poses no danger to the community," said Subramanian.

Duke distinguished professor of African American Studies Dr. Mark Anthony Neal called Combs' verdict a moment for the community to take note.

"Yes. Mr. Combs got off on the most serious charges. But as a kind of cautionary tale for folks who were involved in the music industry and entertainment industry in general, this is a reminder that there are costs for the kinds of choices that folks make," said Neal. "There's no question it's a commentary on the role of misogyny and patriarchy in hip hop. But let's not pretend that hip hop is an outlier. Because there have been scholars and writers talking about how women are represented and how the lyrics represent Black women for a long time. But in terms of the kind of behavior that we see behind closed doors within the industry, this is a kind of reckoning moment for hip hop."

Dr. Neal has long been a voice in the Black cultural commentary, including having authored several books, such as "Looking for Leroy: Illegible Black Masculinities".

"There's no question that Sean Combs, his brand is taking a significant hit. What he's revealed to us is someone who is really creepy and really strange and given to toxic behavior," Neal added. "And I don't think that's excusable."

For radio listeners who can recall the significance of Diddy's legacy and imprint on the hip-hop and mainstream music culture, Radio One personality RoyalTea said listeners will likely be able to disassociate themselves from Combs' wrongdoings and his musical contributions.

"I believe they're going to look at Diddy as being a standalone," she said. "I don't think they're going to detach themselves from that legacy. I think that's what we're going to end up seeing more of. Of course, there's going to be people who are going to say he got off easy. But at the same time, I think those who are really tied into hip hop or have really just been riding this wave are going to say, 'We're glad to see that things turn out this way.'"