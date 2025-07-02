Airplane part found in Raleigh driveway after police respond to suspicious object call

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) has called in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate a suspicious object.

On Tuesday, around 08:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call on Banbury Road about a suspicious item blocking the driveway. The caller also stated that it was a piece of an airplane.

Officers who responded then called the FAA to conduct an investigation.

Airplane part found in Raleigh driveway on Tuesday, July 2, 2025. (Photo: ABC11 News)

Police say they have no record of reports of an airplane crash that occurred in the city of Raleigh, and no reports of injury or property damage have been made.

Officers will remain on scene until the FAA arrives.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

