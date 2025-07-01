Several new laws take effect in North Carolina, here's the list

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Several new laws took effect on July 1 in North Carolina. They include a shift in highway patrol power, vaping, human trafficking and rental properties, changes to auto insurance policies, and more.

Highway Patrol Power Shift

In 2024, Senate Bill 382, passed by a Republican majority, removed powers from incoming Gov. Josh Stein and other newly elected Democrats. It was part of the Helene relief bill passed in November. Most of that bill is already in effect. However, the law on control of the State Highway Patrol went into effect with the new laws. A court ruled against Stein's efforts to block it in June.

The bill establishes the Highway Patrol as an independent executive branch agency instead of a subsidiary of the Department of Public Safety. It also prevents Stein from appointing a new commander of the patrol or removing the current one. The current commander, Col. Freddy Johnson, has a new five-year term, which starts the day of the new law-July 1.

Ban on Some Vape Products

Many vape products will become illegal across North Carolina due to House Bill 900, a bill signed into law last year by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill is aimed at vapes that don't have approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which includes a wide swath of the current market of disposable vape products. Approved vapes are listed in a new vapor certification directory maintained by the state Department of Revenue.

Retailers who violate the new restrictions could face fines or the revocation of their business licenses. To read more on this new law, click here.

Automobile Insurance Policies

Driver and car owners in North Carolina will see changes to the rating of their automobile insurance policies. Currently, insurance policies are required to have minimum liability limits of $30,000 per person, with $60,000 per accident for bodily injury and $25,000 per accident for property damage. As of July 1, the minimum limits for bodily injury will change to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident. The minimum limits for property damage will also increase to $50,000.

This law is now required of new or renewed policies and includes underinsured motorist coverage. An inexperienced operator surcharge is a premium surcharge applied to insureds with less than three years of driving experience. The inexperienced operator's surcharge will expand the timeline from three years to eight years. This change only pertains to drivers who are first licensed on or after July 1st. Click on automobile insurance changes to learn more.

Transportation Commerce Tax

North Carolinians will soon see a new tax on their bill if they take a taxi or use a ride app. The tax is due if a passenger enters the ride share of a taxi vehicle, regardless of whether or not the service is completed. North Carolinians can expect to see a 1.5% tax rate on 'Exclusive-Ride' services, whereas a share-ride service would include a 1% tax rate. For more information on the new law, click here.

Human Trafficking - Rental Property

Requirements for vacation rentals and lodging establishments take effect. This means property managers must implement a procedure for reporting signs of suspected human trafficking. Training must be provided for property managers, employees and any third-party contractors involved in the listing, which includes housekeeping and maintenance workers of rentals.

Vacation rentals listed on or after July 1st must complete the training before the rental is posted. After that, property managers, employees, and third-party contractors must complete the human trafficking within 60 days, and then every two years. For more information, click here.

Workplace Agreements

New laws bring new changes for North Carolina employees and non-compete/non-poaching agreements. HB 269, named the 'Workforce Freedom and Protection Act', would prohibit any agreements trying to restrict the employer's right to work for another employer based on time period restriction, geographic area, or engaging in certain work activities. This prohibition against noncompete agreements would only apply to employees making less than $75,000 a year.