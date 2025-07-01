North Carolina State Highway Patrol will now operate as an independent agency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Tar Heel state announced Tuesday that North Carolina State Highway Patrol will now operate as an independent agency, separate from the state's department of public safety.

The reasoning behind this separation is to enhance "operational focus, accountability, and service delivery for both entities," according to NCSHP in a news release.

Effective immediately, State Highway Patrol will report directly the Office of the Governor with commander, Colonel Freddy L. Johnston Jr., providing leadership and oversight to the new department.

"Today marks an important day in both the history of our agency as we proudly celebrate the 96th anniversary of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the beginning of a future that I believe only builds on our strong commitment to public safety," Colonel Johnston said in a statement. "Since our founding in 1929, the Patrol has stood as a symbol of dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all North Carolinians.I am personally looking forward to what the future holds with this exciting change and know that our success is a certainty thanks to the people that collectively make-up our state's largest law enforcement agency. "

Sworn members transitioning from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau will take their oath at a ceremony Tuesday in Raleigh. The N.C. State Capitol Police will remain an independent agency under Col. Johnson.

Featured video is from an unrelated report.

