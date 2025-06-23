2 Troopers dismissed from NC Highway Patrol months after Tyron Mason deadly crash investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two North Carolina State troopers have been dismissed from their duties following an investigation into the deadly 2024 crash that killed Tyrone Mason.

The highway patrol said Sgt Matthew L. Morrison and Trooper Garrett L. Macario were dismissed from the department on June 16.

Tyrone Mason died in the crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh in October.

Last month, body and dash camera video showed a highway patrol trooper being told by his supervisor not to tell police officers on the scene that he was trying to stop Mason before the crash.

Timeline

On Oct. 7, 2024, Raleigh police initially reported that a driver (Tyrone Mason) was speeding along Capital Boulevard and lost control.

Search warrants obtained by ABC11 News revealed that District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the traffic accident.

Investigators say state trooper Garret Macario attempted to stop Mason before the crash. According to documents, Macario's body cam at 2:32 a.m. showed him making a phone call to his supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Morrison. Morrison allegedly asked whether Macario had called in a vehicle chase over the radio, to which Macario said no.

North Carolina State Troopers Garrett Macario (left) and Matthew Morrison are on administrative leave.

Morrison then reportedly told Macario that the traffic accident was the Raleigh Police Department's problem and advised him not to disclose that he had attempted to stop Mason before the crash.

When Raleigh officers arrived, investigators allege that Macario was asked if he had tried to pull Mason over before the accident. Macario allegedly denied it and claimed he came upon the wreck and saw smoke and debris coming from the vehicle.

Wednesday, May 21: Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announces she will not be charging the troopers.

Freeman's statement about the decision in part says: "While their dishonesty violates the standards to which law enforcement officers must adhere, the District Attorney is not pursuing criminal charges as the evidence would not support a successful prosecution," the DA's office wrote. "The District Attorney has shared her concerns about their conduct with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, who has the authority to decide whether they will remain employed and will be sharing the findings of this investigation with the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Division, which certifies law enforcement officers. District Attorney Freeman also has determined that her district will not prosecute cases in which the testimony of either of these officers is required to prove the underlying offense."

Friday, May 23: Raleigh police release body and dash cam videos from the night of the accident.

