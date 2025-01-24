Dozens of Wake Co. court cases dismissed, NC State troopers on leave and under investigation

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 200 court cases involving an NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper have been dismissed, the Wake County District Attorney (DA) confirms.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman tells ABC11 that she had no choice but to dismiss 180 cases due to Trooper Garrett Macario's reliability and credibility as a witness.

Freeman confirmed she is also in the process of reviewing cases handled by another state trooper, Sgt. Matthew Morrison. She anticipates dismissals in his cases as well and also more cases involving Trooper Macario.

As of January 10, both troopers are on administrative leave.

How the investigation unfolded

According to Freeman, Macario was involved in the investigation of a deadly accident on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh that happened in October 2024.

She said that after watching the body cam and dashcam of his exchange with Raleigh police officers at the crash scene, she said he appeared to give misleading or false information to those officers.

Freeman says Macario's "credibility" was "impaired," and she decided not to proceed with some specific cases he had investigated.

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has been tapped to lead the investigation into the case.

Freeman says it's disappointing and frustrating that she can't move forward with these cases.

This story was first reported by AXIOS Raleigh.

Freeman told AXIOS that most of the cases dismissed were DWI charges.

