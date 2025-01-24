ICE agents can make arrests at churches, schools and medical facilities after DHS changes

The Department of Homeland Security has instituted changes to where ICE agents are able to perform detainments, a move which largely reverses a directive which has been in place since 2011.

The Department of Homeland Security has instituted changes to where ICE agents are able to perform detainments, a move which largely reverses a directive which has been in place since 2011.

The Department of Homeland Security has instituted changes to where ICE agents are able to perform detainments, a move which largely reverses a directive which has been in place since 2011.

The Department of Homeland Security has instituted changes to where ICE agents are able to perform detainments, a move which largely reverses a directive which has been in place since 2011.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Department of Homeland Security has instituted changes to where ICE agents can perform detainments, a move which largely reverses a directive which has been in place since 2011.

In a statement, a DHS spokesperson wrote:

"This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminals including murderers and rapists who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense."

This would allow law enforcement to enter schools, medical facilities, and places of worship to arrest undocumented immigrants. Further, ICE agents can now operate at events that had previously been protected under the policy, including weddings, funerals, and public demonstrations.

"I want a community where people who are my neighbors feel comfortable going to the hospital, taking their kids to school, reporting crime to the police without fear of somebody checking their documentation status or ICE being there to arrest and deport them," said Pastor Isaac Villegas.

Villegas served at a congregation that provided shelter to an individual lacking permanent legal status during the first Trump administration.

"It was risky. We weren't sure what his administration would do. This time around, he's very clear," said Villegas.

Now, churches will have to weigh the risks associated with housing undocumented immigrants.

"At the end of the day, what churches, what pastors, what religious leaders need to consider is what's God's calling on our lives? Jesus said to follow him involves counting the cost and sometimes that cost might be a confrontation with the law," Villegas said.

In a statement, NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly criticized the policy, writing:

"Every child in North Carolina deserves a high-quality education and a great public school. As public school educators, we have a professional and moral responsibility to keep our schools safe spaces for every child.

President Donald Trump's order allowing ICE to target schools and churches does nothing to support our children's education; instead, it is meant to disrupt the lives of our students, their families, and communities with fear. These are dangerous policy changes coming from Washington, DC. However, we remain committed to and unmovable in our duty to protect our students and our public schools here in North Carolina."

ABC11 reached out to Triangle health systems, universities, and school districts for statements on the policy.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Duke Health wrote:

"Duke Health complies with all laws and regulations. We are assessing the new federal directive and will update guidance to our providers and staff as we gain clarity. Meanwhile, we want to assure all patients that they will receive the highest quality care at Duke Health facilities without regard to immigration status."

A spokesperson for UNC Health wrote:

"UNC Health is reviewing the new policy."

A spokesperson for UNC at Chapel Hill wrote:

"Our University leadership team is actively monitoring developments within the executive branch and maintaining open lines of communication with our congressional delegation and federal officials. The University complies with all federal laws and policies and is closely monitoring new directives."

A spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools tells ABC 11 its attorneys are reviewing the policy, while a spokesperson for Durham Public Schools said it "will have a statement after our Board confers on the matter."

The policy change is part of a string of immigration-related moves the Trump administration has enacted in its first week in office, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border and directing military personnel to assist border patrol officers.

"Over the past four years, the erosion of immigration enforcement has had devastating consequences for our communities. Sanctuary policies, the abuse of prosecutorial discretion and overwhelmed court documents have created a system that shields criminal aliens and jeopardizes public safety," said John Fabbricatore, a former ICE Field Director in Colorado and Wyoming, during a hearing on immigration enforcement Wednesday.

Broader immigration measures were also topics of discussion during Thursday's Senate confirmation hearing for Agriculture Secretary nominee Brooke Rollins, who responded to questioning by Senator Adam Schiff of California on the matter.

"President Trump ran on and was overwhelmingly elected on the priority of border security and mass deportation. He and his team are I'm assuming currently putting in place to begin that process, of course first with those who have committed criminal offenses once they have been here. The American people have asked for a secure border and a system where they don't have to be concerned with the millions and millions who have been brought here illegally," said Rollins, part of a larger conversation regarding the impact of the undocumented labor force in the agriculture sector.

Polling shows mixed responses on support for these policies. A poll from Ipsos/Axios earlier this month found that while 66% of respondents support deporting immigrants in the country illegally, just 34% back "deporting immigrants who came to the US illegally as children".

SEE ALSO | Immigration rally held in Raleigh on President Trump's inauguration day

"I am concerned and I'm hurt by what this means for the people I care about, the community I love," Villegas said.

SEE ALSO | ICE updates terminology from noncitizen to 'alien'