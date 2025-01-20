Immigration rally in Raleigh on President Trump's inauguration day: 'Stand unified'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a hundred people came together for the Defend Immigrants Rally in Downtown Raleigh hours after President Donald Trump took his oath of office.

Demonstrators say a second Trump presidency is igniting fear among the immigrant community.

Tonia Trejo-Mendez was born in America and has United States citizenship, but says some of her immediate family members are living in the country without legal permission and she worries they could be sent back to Mexico.

"There are concerns," said Trejo-Mendez. "The goal is for us to kind of stand united and kind of plan for when these attacks do come, when they come to our door and ask about folks in our community that can be deported."

Trump vowed during his inaugural address to take bold action to secure the U.S. border.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted," he said.

The Trump administration Monday ended the use of a border app called CBP One that has allowed nearly 1 million people to legally enter the United States with eligibility to work.

SEE ALSO | Resources available to undocumented individuals who may be impacted by Trump's immigration plan

John Baylog went door-to-door this past election cycle and helped campaign for Trump.

"This is a great day, absolutely great day," he said at the Western Wake Inauguration Watch Party.

Baylog says border control was one of his top issues in the election.

"When you have tens of millions that you don't know really their background or why they're here, there's a lot of concern," said Baylog.

