Major crash shuts down some of Capital Blvd near Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash Monday morning shut down Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the inbound lanes near Wake Forest Road, according to drivenc.gov.

Our ABC11 crew on the scene said the car appeared heavily damaged. The airbags were deployed.

The road is expected to be open in a few hours. Motorists are to follow instructions of on-scene personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.