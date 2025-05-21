2 NC state troopers won't be charged in probe of deadly Raleigh crash that led to case dismissals

According to warrants, state trooper Garret Macario tried to stop Tyrone Mason before the crash but told Raleigh officers he didn't.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation that started in January will not result in charges for two North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) troopers connected to a driver's death.

This stems from an investigation that started in October 2024 after an early morning crash on Capital Boulevard in which the driver, Tryone Mason, was killed. State troopers Garrett Macario and Matthew Morrison were the key officers involved with the investigation.

Nearly 200 cases were dismissed when Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said she reviewed video of Trooper Macario giving false information to Raleigh Police officers who also responded to the scene. She said this called into question his integrity related to any cases he had handled that were moving toward prosecution.

On Wednesday, Freeman said that after reviewing a report from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), charges would not be pursued.

"While their dishonesty violates the standards to which law enforcement officers must adhere, the District Attorney is not pursuing criminal charges as the evidence would not support a successful prosecution," the DA's office wrote. "The District Attorney has shared her concerns about their conduct with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol who has the authority to decide whether they will remain employed and will be sharing the findings of this investigation with the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Division, which certifies law enforcement officers. District Attorney Freeman also has determined that her district will not prosecute cases in which the testimony of either of these officers is required to prove the underlying offense.

"The investigation also identified concerns about the handling of the crash reconstruction investigation by the Raleigh Police Department. Information as to Trooper Macario's attempts to stop Mr. Mason was available as early as the date of the tragic wreck. While the root cause of the confusion about what preceded the accident is directly attributed to Trooper Macario's untruthfulness, Mrs. Mason (his mother) may have had her questions about her son's death answered earlier had a more thorough job of investigating the circumstances of the wreck been done. The District Attorney has informed the Raleigh Police Department of these concerns."

North Carolina State Troopers Garrett Macario (left) and Matthew Morrison are on administrative leave.

Mason's family is being represented by Bakari Sellers and well-known Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, as well as Raleigh attorney Sean Ceci.

In March, they called for the dismissal of the two troopers.

Friday, a Judge agreed to allow the release of the videos related to the crash that prompted the investigation.

Earlier this month, ABC11 obtained search warrants that reveal details around what led to the death of Tyrone Mason. On Oct. 7, Raleigh Police initially reported that Mason, 31, was traveling at a high rate of speed along Capital Boulevard and lost control of his vehicle.

READ THE WARRANTS (.pdf)

According to warrants, investigators say state trooper Garret Macario attempted to stop Mason before the crash. The documents stated that at 2:32 that morning, Macario's body cam shows him making a phone call to his supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Morrison. Morrison allegedly asked whether he had called in a vehicle chase over the radio, and Macario said no.

Morrison then told Macario that the traffic accident was the Raleigh Police Department's problem before advising him not to tell officers that he tried to stop Mason before the crash.

When Raleigh officers arrived, investigators allege that Macario was asked if he had tried pulling over Mason before the accident. Macario allegedly said no and told the officer that he came up on the wreck and saw smoke and debris coming from the vehicle.

The district attorney dropped nearly 200 pending cases involving both troopers, and they remain on administrative leave. She also said she is reviewing another dozen cases, citing "credibility issues" with Macario and Morrison.

On Wednesday, Ben Crump released a statement following the DA's announcement:

"Today's decision by the District Attorney flies in the face of accountability, justice, and common sense. It's an insult to Tyrone Mason's family and the people of North Carolina.

Not only was the pursuit itself ill advised, which Trooper Macario admits on camera, he failed to render any kind of aid to save Mr. Mason's life, leaving him to die, and then lying to Raleigh police to try and cover it up. Now the District Attorney wants us to believe that, after intentionally lying to those officers and obstructing an investigation, Macario somehow told the truth, as if that makes it any better. Of course, there are no recordings of this supposed confession, whereas the lie is plain for everyone to see on video. Furthermore, if Macario was so forthright, why did he fail to file a simple incident report until months later in December?

Henrietta Mason is heartbroken once again. Not only has she had to bury her son, she has been failed repeatedly by the North Carolina State Troopers, the Raleigh Police, and now Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, who all seem more interested in protecting a couple of liars than delivering justice for Tyrone Mason."

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also released a statement on Wednesday, sharing its condolences to Mason's family, calling the crash "heartbreaking".

"First and foremost, the State Highway Patrol recognizes that the single-vehicle collision involving Tyrone Mason is a heartbreaking occurrence, and we express our condolences to his family.

From the initial investigation that began at the scene of the collision throughout today, our agency has worked to assist all involved parties to include the Raleigh Police Department, the District Attorney's Office, and the family of Tyrone Mason. We do recognize and take ownership that words spoken and captured by video in the moments after the collision's occurrence do not reflect the high standards we place upon our members nor the lifesaving work that we see them carry out daily. We do believe, however, that this collision was a result of Mr. Mason's actions alone and that is reflected in the unbiased collision report completed by the Raleigh Police Department.

Throughout this process, the State Highway Patrol has continually provided needed information to support the investigation that was ordered by the Wake County District Attorney's Office. We support the Wake County District Attorney's findings with regards to her issued press release from today. As an agency, we take matters that call into question the integrity of members seriously and that is no different in this case.

We are continuing to conduct an internal review of this matter, and the two identified members remain on administrative leave."

