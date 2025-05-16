Judge agrees to release video in deadly crash that led to cases dismissed, NC troopers investigation

According to warrants, state trooper Garret Macario tried to stop Tyrone Mason before the crash but told Raleigh officers he didn't.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina judge agreed Friday morning to release law enforcement videos related to a deadly crash that happened in the fall of 2024 in Raleigh.

Two state troopers are accused of lying about the events leading up to the single-car crash last October on Capital Boulevard. The family of Tyrone Mason, the 31-year-old who died in the crash, want the release of the dash cam video of the encounter.

The district attorney dropped nearly 200 pending cases involving both troopers, who remain on administrative leave.

Here's what we know

On October 7, Raleigh police initially reported that Mason was speeding along Capital Boulevard and lost control.

Search warrants obtained by ABC11 revealed that District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the traffic accident.

Investigators say state trooper Garret Macario attempted to stop Mason before the crash. According to documents, Macario's body cam at 2:32 a.m. showed him making a phone call to his supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Morrison. Morrison allegedly asked whether Macario had called in a vehicle chase over the radio, to which Macario said no.

North Carolina State Troopers Garrett Macario (left) and Matthew Morrison are on administrative leave.

Morrison then reportedly told Macario that the traffic accident was the Raleigh Police Department's problem and advised him not to disclose that he had attempted to stop Mason before the crash.

When Raleigh officers arrived, investigators allege that Macario was asked if he had tried to pull Mason over before the accident. Macario allegedly denied it and claimed he came upon the wreck and saw smoke and debris coming from the vehicle.