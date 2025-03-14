Civil rights lawyers join family of man killed in suspicious car crash for Raleigh news conference

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- Prominent civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Bakari Sellers will join the family of Tyrone Mason Friday morning in downtown Raleigh for a news conference.

Mason was killed in a suspicious car crash on Capital Boulevard back in October. His family is looking for answers after the actions of state troopers investigating that night have been called into question.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discovered that Trooper Garrett Macario, who investigated the 2024 crash, gave false and misleading information Raleigh police.

She told ABC11 that she had no choice but to dismiss the case because of doubts about Macario's reliability and credibility as a witness.

"It's incredibly frustrating. We trust our law enforcement to tell the truth. And when we have reason to believe they aren't, it's disgusting, frankly. It's frustrating," Freeman said.

Now, both Trooper Macario and his supervisor Matthew Morrison are on administrative leave while the patrol and State Bureau of Investigation look into the matter.

The case has already led to the dismissal of nearly 200 cases where Macario was a key witness, which were mostly DWI cases.

The conference is set to happen at 10 a.m. at State Highway Patrol headquarters.