Videos released in deadly crash that led to dismissed cases, NC troopers' investigation

The Raleigh police videos are related to the deadly October 2024 crash, which triggered an investigation into the trooper on the scene and the dismissal of hundreds of cases.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Videos related to an investigation launched in January by the Wake County District Attorney's Office have been released. Several body cam videos were released Friday afternoon by Raleigh Police.

This follows a judge's ruling last week mandating the dash cam and body cam footage to be released related to a fatal crash last October on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

ABC11 News is going through the videos and transcribing them to bring the context around them which led to an investigation into Trooper Garret Macario who was on the scene when Raleigh police arrived. In the video clip with this story you can hear the exchange in the district attorney alleges Marcario made false statements.

Raleigh police officer asks Trooper Garrett Macario several questions related to the crash.

Raleigh officer, "Were you like pulling him over or something? You were just driving by?"

Trooper Macario responds with, "This is the area I work so and I came up on it and I saw the smoke and heard all the cars hitting the debris. I moved the tire off the road and that, everything else is still intact."

Raleigh officer replies, "Mmmm, okay."

The released videos should include recordings of all law enforcement officers who encountered Mason on October 7th, 2024, beginning at 2:30 am, the day and time of the crash.

Video Release Ruling

In his ruling, Judge Thomas Currin said it was in the best interest of the public and the credibility of law enforcement that recordings be released in the deadly crash of 31-year-old Tyrone Mason.

"I do find that the release of these videos is necessary to advance a compelling public interest, namely, confidence in law enforcement," Currin said. "Furthermore, the public has a compelling right to know why the Wake County D.A. had to dismiss 180-plus cases as a result of these officers. I do find that there is good cause to release the videos."

Tyrone Mason (Photo Credit: Family)

On Thursday, District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced she will not be charging the two troopers involved in the investigation. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the troopers are still on administrative leave.

Timeline

On Oct. 7, 2024, Raleigh police initially reported that a driver (Tyrone Mason) was speeding along Capital Boulevard and lost control.

Search warrants obtained by ABC11 News revealed that District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the traffic accident.

Investigators say state trooper Garret Macario attempted to stop Mason before the crash. According to documents, Macario's body cam at 2:32 a.m. showed him making a phone call to his supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Morrison. Morrison allegedly asked whether Macario had called in a vehicle chase over the radio, to which Macario said no.

North Carolina State Troopers Garrett Macario (left) and Matthew Morrison are on administrative leave.

Morrison then reportedly told Macario that the traffic accident was the Raleigh Police Department's problem and advised him not to disclose that he had attempted to stop Mason before the crash.

When Raleigh officers arrived, investigators allege that Macario was asked if he had tried to pull Mason over before the accident. Macario allegedly denied it and claimed he came upon the wreck and saw smoke and debris coming from the vehicle.

