Family, attorneys await release of videos in Tyrone Mason crash: 'The way these officers lied'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a week since a judge ruled that body and dash camera video from a fatal Capital Boulevard crash should be released to the public.

The Raleigh Police Department will be releasing its video related to the crash on Friday.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has not responded to ABC11's inquiries about when the video will be released.

Prominent Civil Rights Attorney Bakari Sellers, who represents Tyrone Mason's family, has been pushing for transparency.

Tyrone Mason (Photo Credit: Family)

"The way that these officers lied. The way that you see them conspiring about the incident," said Sellers.

The North Carolina State Medical Examiner's Office released its autopsy, and it shows the 31-year-old father of five died from "multiple blunt force injuries."

Mason was killed in the crash in October 2024.

Investigating, Trooper Garrett Macario allegedly gave false and misleading information to the Raleigh Police Department after the crash.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has since dropped 180 cases, she says, because of doubts surrounding Macario's credibility.

Freeman announced Wednesday that she will not be filing charges against Macario or his supervisor.

She told ABC11 the evidence would not support a successful prosecution of the case.

"It's very convenient," said Seller. "She's giving these officers the benefit of the doubt that a normal citizen of Wake County would not get."

This past March, Mason's mother called for the troopers to be fired and said she's on a mission to find out what happened to her son.

"I never thought my baby would leave this world before me," said Henrietta Mason.

Trooper Macario and his supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Morrison have been on administrative leave since January.