Mother of Tyrone Mason to sue Raleigh Police Department

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mother of the man killed in a Wake County crash said she plans to sue the Raleigh Police Department in what she calls a "cover-up."

Tyrone Mason died in the crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh in October.

Last month, body and dash camera video showed a highway patrol trooper being told by his supervisor not to tell police officers on the scene that he was trying to stop Mason before the crash.

Mason's mother says members of the RPD misled her when they repeatedly claimed Mason had not been pursued by law enforcement.

ABC11 reached out to RPD for comment, and they say the department is aware of the notice of claim and the department does not comment on pending or threatened litigation.

Monday's action adds to an existing federal lawsuit the family filed against one of the state troopers involved.

