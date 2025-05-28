Rally for Tyrone Mason taking place in downtown Raleigh

The rally will take place outside the Wake County Courthouse on Thursday.

The rally will take place outside the Wake County Courthouse on Thursday.

The rally will take place outside the Wake County Courthouse on Thursday.

The rally will take place outside the Wake County Courthouse on Thursday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rally will be held tomorrow for Tyrone Mason in downtown Raleigh. The event is being organized by his family.

It comes just days after law enforcement released body and dash cam video that showed a state trooper lying about the moments leading up to Mason's deadly crash on Capital Boulevard last October.

The rally will take place outside the Wake County Courthouse.

High-profile civil rights attorneys, Ben Crump and Bakari Sellers, will be there along with local activists.

The videos sparked a state investigation into Trooper Garret Macario and his supervisor Matthew Morrison.

Video shows Morrison on the phone and you hear him telling Macario to not say he was pursing Mason.

Wake County District Attorney, Lorrin Freeman said Macario's false and misleading information led to her office dismissing 180 cases.

She did not press charges against the trooper.

