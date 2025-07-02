Girl shot during road rage incident in Cary, man charged in the investigation due in court

A 5-year-old girl underwent surgery after a shooting on US 1 in Cary and is recovering.

A 5-year-old girl underwent surgery after a shooting on US 1 in Cary and is recovering.

A 5-year-old girl underwent surgery after a shooting on US 1 in Cary and is recovering.

A 5-year-old girl underwent surgery after a shooting on US 1 in Cary and is recovering.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man arrested and charged on Tuesday, the day after a child was shot during an alleged road-rage incident, is scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday on US 1 Northbound near the Cary Parkway exit ramp.

Police said it appears to be a road-rage incident that started on US 64. The shooting happened as both vehicles exited the ramp onto US 1 Northbound. Only one shot was fired, police said.

Officers who responded found a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in her leg after being hit by a stray bullet while inside the car. She was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery Monday night. On Tuesday, police said she's already had several medical procedures and is expected to recover.

Charles Edward Stevenson Jr. was taken into custody in Raleigh shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police tell ABC11 that tips from people in the community led them to Stevenson.

Stevenson is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"We are incredibly grateful to the Cary First Responders, Wake County EMS personnel, and the exceptional medical team for their care, and we wish her well as she recovers," Cary Police said in a release.

Anyone who has further information on this case is asked to call the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Cary, Raleigh and in your neighborhood