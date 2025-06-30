Child shot while traveling in car on US 1 in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police said a child had been shot while riding in a car on Monday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on US 1 Northbound near the Cary Parkway exit ramp.

Officers found that a 5-year-old had been struck by a bullet while traveling in a vehicle.

The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

As a result of the investigation, traffic on US 1 northbound is heavy, and lanes have been closed for investigators, police said.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area or seek alternative routes.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 460-4636.