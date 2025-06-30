2 arrested after chase ends on I-40 in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken into custody Monday after a pursuit, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident began just after 2 p.m. when deputies tried to serve a felony warrant out of Pitt County on a woman. She got into a Volkswagen Jetta on Pleasant Garden Lane in Raleigh, and the driver drove off.

The deputy chased the car down Rock Quarry Road, to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, to Poole Road, to I-40 near Airport Boulevard, where the driver stopped.

The driver was a juvenile, WCSO said. He and the women were arrested and face charges related to the pursuit.

One lane of Interstate 40 was briefly blocked. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit.

