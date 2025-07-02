Durham police investigate fatal shooting on E. Cornwallis Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Officers responding to a call about a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road found a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPD said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Officers are conducting an active investigation, and no other details were immediately released.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator E. Gaither at (919) 560-4440 ext.29340 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

