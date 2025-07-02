Highly-rated Durham high school football product Noah Clark makes college choice

Defensive tackle Noah Clark revealed on Wednesday that he'll be attending South Carolina. He chose the Gamecocks over NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Noah Clark, a top-rated high school football prospect from Durham, chose Coach Shane Beamer and the University of South Carolina on Wednesday as the next stop in his academic and athletic career.

On his 17th birthday, Noah -- flanked by family -- unzipped a hoodie and revealed a South Carolina Gamecocks T-shirt. Clark said the commitment was a full-circle moment.

"I was that little kid before. Looking up to all these high school players getting offers. Seeing it come full circle, and having it be me, it's pretty crazy," Noah said.

According to Rivals.com, Noah is a 4-star prospect and had more than 40 Division I offers, including powerhouses such as Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State, as well as locals Duke, NC State, UNC, Campbell, and NC Central.

Noah ultimately chose Columbia as his home for the next "3-4 years" over finalists the Wolfpack, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

His parents, Jeff and Loryn, were thrilled that Noah's hard work was being rewarded:

"From flag football to tackle football with the (Durham) Firebirds till now, he's put in the work, and he's had a lot of mentors on the way, and it's just a proud moment for us and our family."

Noah has one final prep season and graduation at Jordan High School before departing for South Carolina.