Pro-Palestinian protesters march on UNC's campus hours away from graduation

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC-Chapel Hill's Students for Justice in Palestine (UNC SJP) gathered at Peace and Justice Plaza the morning before the university's Saturday commencement ceremony.

Calling it 'The People's Graduation', the group celebrated the suspended seniors who participated in the pro-Palestinian protest at UNC.

In an Instagram post, UNC SJP said about 'The People's Graduation': "We know the movement for the liberation of Palestine is guided by sacrifice and deep love for the people. Amnesty for our students is tied to the steadfast struggle against the genocide in Palestine, and we invite you to join us in taking the university back together. BRING YOU KUFFIYEHS. BRING YOUR JOY. BRING YOUR VOICE."

Following the celebration, UNC SJP then marched through the campus, carrying picket signs and tents, to the Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower close to Kenan Memorial Stadium.

UNC's graduation will be held at 7 p.m. at the stadium.

This comes after a clash between pro-Palestine protesters and law enforcement in Polk Place, where a tent encampment was set up.

The university confirmed that 36 protesters were detained after failing to abide by the order to disperse from Polk Place.

WATCH | UNC, Duke, NCSU students continue campus pro-Palestinian protest in Chapel Hill

"People who are protesting absolutely have a right to voice their concerns and make their protest. But the other people on the campus have their right to go to class, to be taught by their teachers."

Six of them were arrested. They were charged with trespassing and later released on a written promise to appear. Three of the protesters arrested are UNC-Chapel Hill students, and the other three are not affiliated with the school.

SEE ALSO | Pro-Palestinian protesters take down U.S. flag replace it with Palestine flag on UNC quad