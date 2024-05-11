NC State Highway Patrol trooper shoots, injures man following chase near Wilson County

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper is on administrative leave following a chase and shooting that left a man injured.

The NC Department of Public Safety said a trooper was conducting speed enforcement on I-587 near the Wilson and Greene County line when the trooper saw a burgundy 2023 Kia Carnival speeding at 90 mph in a 70-mph zone, according to a radar clock. The trooper then attempted to stop the driver who refused to pull over.

The trooper then chased the vehicle on I-587 until the driver took an exit onto US-258 toward Farmville. Troopers said the driver then abruptly stopped and ran away on foot through a residential area and into an open field before stopping and pointing a gun at the trooper. The trooper then fired his gun hitting the suspect several times in the leg.

Officials said a female passenger surrendered and was not injured.

The trooper involved in the chase was not injured.

NCSHP said the suspect, Kenneth Charles Kinard, 35, of Virginia was taken to ECU Vidant Hospital for treatment.

Kinard had multiple warrants for his arrest in Virginia including contempt of court (FTA) for probation violation, possession of schedule I & II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of felony grand larceny.

Authorities said a firearm along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the scene, and charges are coming.

In accordance with agency protocol, the involved trooper was placed on administrative duty. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent probe of the incident.